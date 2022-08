Inter Milan midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan won’t play for a few weeks due to an injury.

August 17, 2022, 09:48 Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 17, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: According to Italian news media, the Armenian footballer suffered a pulled muscle in his left leg. The recovery period is expected to last at least 2 weeks.

Inter Milan has a scheduled match with A.C. Milan in early September.