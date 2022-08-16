On August 16, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree, according to which on August 17-18, 2022 inclusive mourning was declared in the Artsakh Republic in memory of the people who passed away as a result of the fire and explosion that occurred on the territory of "Yerevan Canning Factory" CJSC on August 14, 2022.

August 16, 2022, 21:06 Artsakh declares August 17-18 mourning days

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The heads of all state structures and local self-government bodies of the Artsakh Republic were instructed on the days of mourning to lower the state flag of the republic in the Artsakh Republic and the representations of the Artsakh Republic to foreign countries.