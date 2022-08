As of 17:00 the death toll in the Surmalu market explosion stands at 16, and the number of those unaccounted for is 3.

August 16, 2022, 17:37 3 people unaccounted for after market blast

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: One of the 16 victims is unidentified, the ministry of emergency situations said.