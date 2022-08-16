Shoigu says there is no need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Stuffing about Russia's plans to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine is a lie, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the opening of the Moscow Conference on International Security as part of the Army-2022 forum, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Mass media are spreading speculation about the alleged use of Russian tactical nuclear weapons during a special military operation or about the readiness to use chemical weapons. All these informational stuffing is an absolute lie,” he said.

The minister noted that from a military point of view, there is no need to inflict such a blow on Ukraine.

“The main purpose of Russian nuclear weapons is to deter a nuclear attack,” Shoigu said.

He recalled that their use is limited to emergency circumstances, which "are defined in Russian guidelines that are open to the public."