Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday held talks on the margins of the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security, news.am informs, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense press service.

August 16, 2022, 14:27 Armenia, Russia defense ministers hold talks

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We have a lot to discuss, there are traditional matters related to our technico-military and military cooperation. And, of course, matters related to the activities of our [Russian] peacekeeping contingent performing tasks in Karabakh. We, like you, continue to be confident that the main stabilizing factor is the ceasefire along the entire line of contact," the Russian defense minister said at the start of their talks.

Also, Shoigu thanked his colleague from Armenia for attending the opening ceremony of the International Army Games, the International Military-Technical Forum "ARMY-2022," as well as the Moscow Conference on International Security.

Papikyan, for his part, noted that today's meeting between them is already the second one since the beginning of the year, which testifies to the high level of Armenian-Russian allied interaction.

"This meeting is very important for us. We laud the achieved level of Armenian-Russian cooperation, as well as the role of Russia's presence in the South Caucasus," said the head of the Armenian MOD.