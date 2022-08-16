India blocks Azerbaijan's participation in upcoming BRICS summit as a guest

India has blocked Azerbaijan's participation in the upcoming BRICS summit as a guest, Greek journalist Paul Antonopoulos tweeted, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Azerbaijan is not as hostile towards India as it is towards Greece, but they have zero tolerance for aggressors. Meanwhile, the Greek government pretends that Azerbaijan is a liberal antidote to Russia, Antonopoulus added.

This year, Baku received an invitation to be a guest at the BRICS summit, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Moscow, Beijing, Pretoria, Brazil reacted positively to this, but New Delhi opposed it.