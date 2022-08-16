The US Air Force has lifted a ban on flights of the fifth-generation F-35 fighter, introduced after the manufacturer of the ejection seats said about a possible malfunction of the squibs that separate the seat from the aircraft, according to Air Force Magazine.

August 16, 2022, 13:46 US lifts F-35 flight ban

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Potentially faulty parts were checked within two weeks, according to the publication. The air force bases and training centers in the United States, in the Pacific region, as well as the bases of the US Air Force Command in Europe were subjected to checks - a total of 349 aircraft.

In addition to the squibs themselves, additional ejection seat systems and spare parts were tested. In total, out of 706 squibs, four were deemed "suspicious" and replaced.

A few more F-35s under maintenance will be tested within 90 days.