Houses being built for displaced families in Kaghartsi

In the Kaghartsi community of Artsakh’s Martuni region, five houses are being rebuilt for displaced families with state funds.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Garush Sargsyan, the head of the Kaghartsi community, told "Artsakhpress".

"After the Third Artsakh War, 15 displaced families with 62 residents have settled in the community. They are provided with the necessary living conditions, and have also benefited from relevant state support programs.

Referring to the agricultural year and the result of the yield, the head of the community satisfactorily assessed this year's grain yield, which averaged 20 cents. Residents of the community prefer to engage in vegetable cultivation as well. This branch, however, has been affected due the water problem.

“It is planned to build an artesian well. About 90 percent of the electric poles are damaged, new ones should be installed. Despite such problems, the most important problem is still safety. The rest we will create ourselves through our hard work," said G. Sargsyan.