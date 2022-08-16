Iran responds to EU nuclear deal proposals

Iranian authorities sent the European Union (EU) a response to proposals to restore the nuclear deal. It is reported by Al Jazeera with reference to an Iranian official. The content of the message is unknown, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The response is said to have been passed on to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, who in early August presented his draft agreement to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to negotiators.