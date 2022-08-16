Artsakhpress

Iran responds to EU nuclear deal proposals

Iranian authorities sent the European Union (EU) a response to proposals to restore the nuclear deal. It is reported by Al Jazeera with reference to an Iranian official. The content of the message is unknown, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The response is said to have been passed on to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, who in early August presented his draft agreement to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to negotiators.


     

Cyprus foreign ministry offers condolences to families of victims of Yerevan explosion

The Foreign Ministry of Cyprus offered condolences over the deadly explosion in the Surmalu market in Yerevan.

Australian Liberal Party recognized the independence of the Republic of Artsakh

On August 11, the Australian Liberal Party State Conference, held in the State of New South Wales, adopted...

Canadian FM Melanie Joly discusses NK conflict with Armenian community

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly and Canadian lawmakers Jean Yip and Han Dong visited the Armenian...

Raisi to Pashinyan: Iran is ready to use all its capacities to establish peace, stability in Caucasus

Iran does not accept any changes in the political geography of the region, and is ready to use all its...

No agreement yet on next meeting between Armenian, Turkish special envoys – MFA

As of this moment there is no agreement on the next meeting between the special representatives of Armenia...

Russia MFA: Lachin corridor issue should be resolved on basis of trilateral statement

The issue of the Lachin corridor should be resolved on the basis of point 6 of the trilateral statement...

Russia plans high-level contacts with Armenia and Azerbaijan this month

Russia is planning to organize high-level trilateral contacts over various topics of Armenian-Azerbaijani...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.71/$1 in...

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.52/$1...

The results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic are satisfactory

This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are...

Greenhouses being built in Khnapat and Khramort communities of Askeran region

Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses...

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...

No decline in economic development of CIS states – Executive Committee Chairman

The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...

President of Georgia offers condolences to families of victims of Yerevan explosion

President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili extended condolences to the families of the victims of the Yerevan market explosion.

Yerevan market explosion death toll reaches 17

. Authorities updated the list of missing persons in the market blast from 18 to 17.

Pregnant woman, child among victims of deadly market explosion

A pregnant woman and a child are among those who were killed in the market explosion on August 14, the...

President Harutyunyan received a group of members of the Union of Relatives of Servicemen Perished and Missing in the Third Artsakh War

On August 15, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received a group of members of the...

Yerevan explosion: One of the missing is Iran citizen

One of those missing as a result of Sunday’s explosion at the Surmalu shopping market in Yerevan is...

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation along line of contact relatively stable

The situation at the line of contact overnight August 11-12 and as of 09:00 was relatively stable despite the certain remaining tension, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

President Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens called up for military service within the framework of the partial mobilization

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens...

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation at line of contact relatively stable

The situation was relatively stable, despite the "certain remaining tension”, overnight August 9-10...

Artsakh Defense Army: 2 soldiers wounded

On Monday, Artsakh Defense Army contract servicemen Gurgen Danielyan and Artur Arushanyan were wounded...

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire again

The situation at the line of contact overnight August 8-9 and as of 12:00 was relatively stable despite...

Russian peacekeepers accuse Azerbaijan in breaching ceasefire, wounding Armenian serviceman

The Ministry of Defense of Russia has confirmed that the Azerbaijani military breached the ceasefire...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan defense ministry is disseminating disinformation

Azerbaijani authorities are again spreading disinformation falsely accusing the Armenian military in...

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh security council secretary Vitaly Balasanyan has presented the situation on the contact line...

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Monuments moved out from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus will have their own place in the Republic. Deputy Minister

State Minister Chairs Session of Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of Artsakh

Armenian-Iranian Cultural Culinary Festival to be held in Syunik province

Classical concert held in Stepanakert

Team Armenia off to Rome for European Aquatics Championship

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia men’s team takes silver

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

Artsakh athletes will participate in the international championship to be held in Yerevan

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

Iran responds to EU nuclear deal proposals

Afghanistan Plans to Buy 1 Million Barrels of Oil from Russia

Russian diplomat warns US against interfering in investigations in other countries

Iran to submit final conclusion over nuclear deal revival by midnight

