President of Georgia offers condolences to families of victims of Yerevan explosion
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Deeply saddened by the shocking explosion in Yerevan. I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, but also strength and resilience to the emergency workers. I stand with the people of Armenia,” President Zourabichvili tweeted.