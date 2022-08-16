President of Georgia offers condolences to families of victims of Yerevan explosion

President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili extended condolences to the families of the victims of the Yerevan market explosion.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Deeply saddened by the shocking explosion in Yerevan. I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, but also strength and resilience to the emergency workers. I stand with the people of Armenia,” President Zourabichvili tweeted.