A pregnant woman and a child are among those who were killed in the market explosion on August 14, the Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Pambukhchyan said in a statement.

August 16, 2022, 09:13 Pregnant woman, child among victims of deadly market explosion

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “As a result of relentless search and rescue operations during the entire night, rescuers recovered 8 more bodies, bringing the death toll to 15, including the bodies of a child and a pregnant woman. Search and rescue operations continue,” he said.

UPDATES:

08:51 - Death toll reaches 16