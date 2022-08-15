President Harutyunyan received a group of members of the Union of Relatives of Servicemen Perished and Missing in the Third Artsakh War

On August 15, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received a group of members of the Union of Relatives of Servicemen Perished and Missing in the Third Artsakh War, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The meeting addressed issues related to the activity of the Union. The importance of joint work with relevant state structures aimed at clarifying legal regulations of the issues under discussion was highlighted during the meeting.

President Harutyunyan also touched upon the latest escalation on the line of contact and the issue of the alternative road connecting the Artsakh Republic to the Republic of Armenia, noting that the talk is about a new corridor, the protection of which, according to the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, will be carried out by the Russian peacekeepers deployed in Artsakh.

During the meeting, President Harutyunyan also answered a number of questions raised by the attendees.