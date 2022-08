One of those missing as a result of Sunday’s explosion at the Surmalu shopping market in Yerevan is a citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI), news.am informs, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The last line of the list of 15 persons still missing reads: "Mehri Tahreri (IRI citizen)."