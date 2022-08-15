It is with deep pain that we follow the tragic consequences of the explosion at Surmalu shopping center, said His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, Armradio reports.

August 15, 2022, 11:45 Praying for the Peace of Souls of the Blast Victims: Catholicos Karekin II

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We pray from the bottom of our hearts for the peace of the souls of the victims, we ask for comfort and consolation of the Holy Spirit for their families and relatives. We also pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured, wishing them God’s care and support,” the Catholicos said.

“May the Almighty God help and protect our country and people,” he added.

Three people were killed and over 60 were injured as a powerful explosion hit Surmalu market in Yerevan. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 19 people are missing.