August 15, 2022, 10:30 President Harutyunyan offers condolences to families of victims of Yerevan market explosion

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The tragic explosion which took place in the Surmalu market in Yerevan as a result of which there are deaths, injured and missing people, deeply shocked us all.

On behalf of the people of Artsakh I express condolences and support to the families of the victims and speedy recovery to those injured.

At this difficult moment the Armenian nation should display resilience and support all those injured,” President Harutyunyan wrote.