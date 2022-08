The death toll in the Surmalu market explosion reached 6, the Ministry of Emergency Situations spokesperson Hayk Kostanyan said.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 15, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “One more body was recovered from the rubble. As of this moment the death toll stands at 6. The search and rescue operations continue,” he said.

2 of the 6 victims are yet to be identified.

16 people are missing.