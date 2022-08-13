EU urged to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians

Finnish and Estonian leaders want EU countries to stop issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens.
On August 11, the Australian Liberal Party State Conference, held in the State of New South Wales, adopted a motion recognizing the independence of the Republic of Artsakh and the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides committed by the Ottoman Empire, as well as calling on the Federal Australian Government to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh, Artsakh FM David Babayan wrote on his Facebook page.
Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly and Canadian lawmakers Jean Yip and Han Dong visited the Armenian...
Iran does not accept any changes in the political geography of the region, and is ready to use all its...
As of this moment there is no agreement on the next meeting between the special representatives of Armenia...
The issue of the Lachin corridor should be resolved on the basis of point 6 of the trilateral statement...
Russia is planning to organize high-level trilateral contacts over various topics of Armenian-Azerbaijani...
On Tuesday 9th August 2022, the convenors of the New South Wales Armenia-Australia Friendship Group appealed...
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.71/$1 in...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.52/$1...
This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are...
Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...
The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...
An accident took place Friday on the Stepanakert-Askeran motorway, as a result of which four women died on the spot, the Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh informs.
The newly constructed section of the Stepanakert-Goris alternative road starts from the 36th km of the...
The renovation of the multi-apartment building on Azatamartikeri 36 continues with the financial support...
The outdoor lighting network of the town of Martakert of the Republic of Artsakh is provided with energy-saving...
Today, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan visited the wounded soldiers in the...
Peace is not properly established in Artsakh, and the Azerbaijani side does not fulfill the obligations...
Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with the new World Health Organization (WHO) Representative...
The situation at the line of contact overnight August 11-12 and as of 09:00 was relatively stable despite the certain remaining tension, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens...
The situation was relatively stable, despite the "certain remaining tension”, overnight August 9-10...
On Monday, Artsakh Defense Army contract servicemen Gurgen Danielyan and Artur Arushanyan were wounded...
The situation at the line of contact overnight August 8-9 and as of 12:00 was relatively stable despite...
The Ministry of Defense of Russia has confirmed that the Azerbaijani military breached the ceasefire...
Azerbaijani authorities are again spreading disinformation falsely accusing the Armenian military in...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Artsakh security council secretary Vitaly Balasanyan has presented the situation on the contact line...
