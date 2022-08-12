Estonia, Latvia Withdrawing From China's 16+1 Cooperation Format

The so-called "16+1" format will now be reduced to "14+1" with both Latvia and Estonia withdrawing from the organization on the same day. According to LSM, for a while it was called the "17+1" format but Lithuania has already withdrawn as a result of China's outrage about Lithunia's warm relations with Taiwan.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "In view of the current priorities of Latvian foreign and trade policy, Latvia has decided to cease its participation in the cooperation framework of Central and Eastern European Countries and China. Latvia will continue to strive for constructive and pragmatic relations with China both bilaterally, as well as through EU-China cooperation based on mutual benefit, respect for international law, human rights and the international rules-based order," the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Estonia issued a similar statement.