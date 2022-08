Pakistan, Turkey sign trade agreement

August 12, 2022 12:54

Australian Liberal Party recognized the independence of the Republic of Artsakh

On August 11, the Australian Liberal Party State Conference, held in the State of New South Wales, adopted a motion recognizing the independence of the Republic of Artsakh and the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides committed by the Ottoman Empire, as well as calling on the Federal Australian Government to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh, Artsakh FM David Babayan wrote on his Facebook page.