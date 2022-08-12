US again threatens Russia, Iran with sanctions

The US has once again threatened Russia and Iran with sanctions—and in connection with the possible sale of Iranian drones to Russia.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the Bureau of Global Public Affairs at the US State Department, stated at Thursday’s Department press briefing that the aforesaid possible sale is "potentially sanctionable under numerous authorities."

“We remain incredibly concerned about Iran’s use and proliferation of UAVs. They have been used to attack U.S. forces, our partners in the region, and international shipping entities. We will continue to use all available tools, including but not limited to sanctions, to prevent, deter, and dismantle the procurement network that supply UAV-related material and technology to Iran,” Patel added, in particular.

The US states that Russia plans to buy several hundred drones from Iran.