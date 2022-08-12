4 women died on the spot as a result of a car crash on the Stepanakert-Askeran highway

An accident took place Friday on the Stepanakert-Askeran motorway, as a result of which four women died on the spot, the Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: All 4 deceased are women from Askeran region aged 50, 51, 52 and 56.

At 8:50am a report was received at the operational control center of the traffic police that a road accident had occurred in Sarushen village.

It was found that around 8:45am the VAZ-2107 and the HAVAL H9 had collided at an intersection.