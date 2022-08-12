Artsakhpress

4 women died on the spot as a result of a car crash on the Stepanakert-Askeran highway

An accident took place Friday on the Stepanakert-Askeran motorway, as a result of which four women died on the spot, the Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: All 4 deceased are women from Askeran region aged 50, 51, 52 and 56.  

At 8:50am a report was received at the operational control center of the traffic police that a road accident had occurred in Sarushen village.

It was found that around 8:45am the VAZ-2107 and the HAVAL H9 had collided at an intersection.


     

Politics

Australian Liberal Party recognized the independence of the Republic of Artsakh

On August 11, the Australian Liberal Party State Conference, held in the State of New South Wales, adopted a motion recognizing the independence of the Republic of Artsakh and the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides committed by the Ottoman Empire, as well as calling on the Federal Australian Government to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh, Artsakh FM David Babayan wrote on his Facebook page.

Canadian FM Melanie Joly discusses NK conflict with Armenian community

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly and Canadian lawmakers Jean Yip and Han Dong visited the Armenian...

Raisi to Pashinyan: Iran is ready to use all its capacities to establish peace, stability in Caucasus

Iran does not accept any changes in the political geography of the region, and is ready to use all its...

No agreement yet on next meeting between Armenian, Turkish special envoys – MFA

As of this moment there is no agreement on the next meeting between the special representatives of Armenia...

Russia MFA: Lachin corridor issue should be resolved on basis of trilateral statement

The issue of the Lachin corridor should be resolved on the basis of point 6 of the trilateral statement...

Russia plans high-level contacts with Armenia and Azerbaijan this month

Russia is planning to organize high-level trilateral contacts over various topics of Armenian-Azerbaijani...

NSW lawmakers call on Australian Government to condemn Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh

On Tuesday 9th August 2022, the convenors of the New South Wales Armenia-Australia Friendship Group appealed...

Economy

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.71/$1 in...

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.52/$1...

The results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic are satisfactory

This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are...

Greenhouses being built in Khnapat and Khramort communities of Askeran region

Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses...

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...

No decline in economic development of CIS states – Executive Committee Chairman

The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...

What is the stage of the construction of the Stepanakert-Goris alternative route? (Video)

The newly constructed section of the Stepanakert-Goris alternative road starts from the 36th km of the...

Renovation of the multi-apartment building on Azatamartikeri 36 continues

The renovation of the multi-apartment building on Azatamartikeri 36 continues with the financial support...

The outdoor lighting network of Martakert being improved

The outdoor lighting network of the town of Martakert of the Republic of Artsakh is provided with energy-saving...

Primate of Artsakh Diocese visits wounded soldiers in Stepanakert central hospital

Today, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan visited the wounded soldiers in the...

Because of unclear mandate and limited number of Russian peacekeepers, relative peace is threatened

Peace is not properly established in Artsakh, and the Azerbaijani side does not fulfill the obligations...

Foreign Minister Mirzoyan, WHO Representative discuss ongoing Armenia healthcare reforms

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with the new World Health Organization (WHO) Representative...

Military

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation along line of contact relatively stable

The situation at the line of contact overnight August 11-12 and as of 09:00 was relatively stable despite the certain remaining tension, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

President Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens called up for military service within the framework of the partial mobilization

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens...

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation at line of contact relatively stable

The situation was relatively stable, despite the "certain remaining tension”, overnight August 9-10...

Artsakh Defense Army: 2 soldiers wounded

On Monday, Artsakh Defense Army contract servicemen Gurgen Danielyan and Artur Arushanyan were wounded...

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire again

The situation at the line of contact overnight August 8-9 and as of 12:00 was relatively stable despite...

Russian peacekeepers accuse Azerbaijan in breaching ceasefire, wounding Armenian serviceman

The Ministry of Defense of Russia has confirmed that the Azerbaijani military breached the ceasefire...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan defense ministry is disseminating disinformation

Azerbaijani authorities are again spreading disinformation falsely accusing the Armenian military in...

Pakistan, Turkey sign trade agreement
US again threatens Russia, Iran with sanctions
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's cooling equipment damaged from Ukrainian shelling, says Russian military
UN Concerned over Ongoing 'Military Activities' Near Zaporozhye NPP
Vietnam urges restraint in Taiwan Strait, calls for dialogue between China and US
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh security council secretary Vitaly Balasanyan has presented the situation on the contact line...

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank's Armenian clergy with Baku's Russian Diocese servants

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Photos

Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Singer Arthur Khachents
Singer Arthur Khachents' open-air concert took place in Stepanakert
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

Monuments moved out from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus will have their own place in the Republic. Deputy Minister

State Minister Chairs Session of Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of Artsakh

Armenian-Iranian Cultural Culinary Festival to be held in Syunik province

Classical concert held in Stepanakert

Sport

Team Armenia off to Rome for European Aquatics Championship

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia men's team takes silver

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

Artsakh athletes will participate in the international championship to be held in Yerevan

Diaspora

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

International

Estonia, Latvia Withdrawing From China's 16+1 Cooperation Format

US again threatens Russia, Iran with sanctions

Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's cooling equipment damaged from Ukrainian shelling, says Russian military

UN Concerned over Ongoing 'Military Activities' Near Zaporozhye NPP

