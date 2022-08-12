UN Concerned over Ongoing 'Military Activities' Near Zaporozhye NPP

The UN is concerned over continued military action in the vicinity of the Zaporozhye NPP and hopes the nuclear station and the territory around it will be demilitarized, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing on Thursday, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We're just concerned that the military activities in and around the plant are ongoing," the diplomat said, noting that "the demilitarization of the plant, of the area around the plant is primordial.".