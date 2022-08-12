Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s cooling equipment damaged from Ukrainian shelling, says Russian military

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Station’s cooling pool equipment was damaged as a result of shelling from the Ukrainian military, the Russian Ministry of Defense said. It added that crucial infrastructure is unharmed, Interfax reports.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Head of the National Defense Management Center of Russia Mikhail Mizintsev said at a press briefing that the Ukrainian military detachments from the 44th artillery brigade used 152mm guns to shell the nuclear power station from the Nikopol settlement.

He said that the reactors were not disrupted and the crucial infrastructure of the plant was unharmed because of the skilled and effective actions taken by the Russian military.