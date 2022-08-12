Vietnam urges restraint in Taiwan Strait, calls for dialogue between China and US

Vietnam on Thursday called on all parties to refrain from complicating the situation in the Taiwan Strait, and reaffirmed its adherence to the “One China” policy, Viet Nam News Daily reported citing the foreign ministry spokesperson’s statement.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng made the statement on Thursday during the regular press briefing held in Hà Nội, in response to Chinese news agency Xinhua’s requests for comment on the Taiwan Strait situation following US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

Hằng said peace, stability, and cooperation in the Taiwan Strait play an important role in the region and in the world, amid complex regional and global developments.

The foreign ministry’s spokesperson emphasised that Việt Nam’s stance is consistent and has been reflected in joint documents made during high-level visits between Vietnamese and Chinese leaders, on the basis of upholding the principle of the "One China” policy.

“Vietnam wants relevant parties to exercise restraint, not elevate tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and actively contribute to the maintenance of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world,” Hằng noted.

The foreign ministry spokesperson was also asked about Vietnam’s response to and plans to deal with escalating tensions between China and the United States following Pelosi’s visit, which has led to disruptions in several cooperation programmes between the two countries.

Hằng said China and the United States are both major powers and important partners of Việt Nam, and the relationship between the two countries influences on global peace, stability and prosperity.

"Việt Nam hopes the two countries to maintain healthy and stable relations, and resolve all disagreements through dialogue, based on international law," the spokesperson said.