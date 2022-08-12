What is the stage of the construction of the Stepanakert-Goris alternative route? (Video)

The newly constructed section of the Stepanakert-Goris alternative road starts from the 36th km of the Stepanakert-Berdzor highway, from the cross-road leading to Mets Shen of the Berdadzor sub-region.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The newly constructed road with the length of more than 21 km and the width of 11 meters passes through the Mets shen, continues to the Hin Shen, and then stretches to the bridge built on the Aghavno River.

The construction of the road was started by the Azerbaijani side back in 2021 and completed within a year.

According to Mher Hambardzumyan, Head of the Road Construction Policy Department of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, the furnishing has been completed. At present, the construction of side streams is being carried out in some parts.

The construction of the bridge connecting the two banks of the Aghavno River has also been completed. The new route will reach the village of Kornidzor of the Syunik region, then will continue to Tegh and connect with the highway leading to Goris. On the other bank of the Aghavno River, towards Kornidzor, the earthworks for the construction of the 11-kilometer road have started since August 4. The road builders set the problem of connecting to the bridge with 8 bends.

Gor Avetisyan, Executive Director of the "Road Department" Foundation of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of the Republic of Armenia in an interview with the Armenian Public TV channel, detailed that the total length of the road is about 11.8 km, divided into three sections. "In the contracts, it is planned to complete the construction of the road in around 240 days, in the spring of next year," added Gor Avetisyan.

The construction is carried out by three companies. The builders assured that everything will be done to put the road into operation as soon as possible,” said Armen Khachatryan, the head of "Caravan" LLC.

"Until then, we will temporarily pass through a 4-kilometer track section which is connecting with the current highway, right above Aghavno, which is currently being reconstructed by the "Artsakhughi" company," he added.

The head of the Road Construction Policy Department of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Artsakh Republic assures that the temporary road will not be difficult to pass.