The issue of the Lachin corridor should be resolved on the basis of point 6 of the trilateral statement by the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020. As news.am informs, Ivan Nechayev, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

August 11, 2022, 15:16 Russia MFA: Lachin corridor issue should be resolved on basis of trilateral statement

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, the abovementioned point assumes that, with the consent of the parties, the plan for the construction of a new route through the Lachin corridor will be decided within the next three years, this route will ensure the link between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, and the Russian peacekeepers will be redeployed there to protect that route.

"The situation in the region remains in the center of Russia's attention," Nechayev added.

Also, he recalled that on August 4, the Russian MFA issued a statement regarding the escalation of tension in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, calling on both sides to show restraint and maintain the ceasefire.