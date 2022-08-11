The Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Belarus has dismissed the social media reports about explosions at the Pribytki (Zyabrovka) military airbase in Homiel region, news.am informs.

August 11, 2022, 12:35 Belarus dismisses reports about explosions at military airbase

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the respective statement issued by the press service of the Belarusian MOD, it is noted that a car's engine had caught fire during a test run at the airbase.

"There are no victims," added the MOD.

On Tuesday, an Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which could bring missiles for the S-300 and S-400 air defense missile systems, landed at the Homiel airport. This was reported in the Telegram channel of the Беларуски Гаюн (Belarusian Gayun) monitoring community.

It was noted that the plane left the airport after an hour and a half.

"It is not ruled that the missiles are being transported to the Zyabrovka airport where the forces of the RF [(Russian Federation)] Armed Forces are concentrated," the Telegram post also stated.