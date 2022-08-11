Artsakhpress

International

US Not to Allow China to Isolate Taiwan: Pelosi

The US will not let China "isolate Taiwan," Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said at a press conference in Washington on Wednesday, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We will not allow China to isolate Taiwan. They had kept Taiwan from participating in the World Health Organization, and other things where Taiwan can make a very valued contribution. And they may keep them (Taiwanese officials - TASS) from going there but they are not keeping us from going to Taiwan," she stated.

Earlier in August, a delegation of members of the US Congress led by Pelosi visited Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan. "Our purpose in going to Taiwan was to say that we have a strong relationship built on the status quo which we support," she noted, pointing out that the US policy with regards to Taiwan has not changed.


     

Politics

About 10 US senators reflect on recent Azerbaijan military aggression against Artsakh

The chairpersons of the US Senate's Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees and about a dozen senators have reflected on Azerbaijan’s recent military aggression against Artsakh, reported the Armenian National Committee-International.

Artsakh Security Council Secretary visits Berdzor to inspect construction of new route

The Secretary of the Security Council of Artsakh Vitaly Balasanyan visited Berdzor together with representatives...

United States emphasizes importance of negotiated settlement of remaining issues related to NK conflict

The United States expresses its deep concern over the reports of intensive fighting around Nagorno-Karabakh,...

United States Congresswoman Linda Sanchez condemns Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh

United States Congresswoman Linda Sanchez condemned Azerbaijan’s unprovoked attack on Artsakh.

China calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to “avoid escalating situation”

The People’s Republic of China is calling on Armenia and Azerbaijan to avoid escalating the situation...

Azerbaijan downsizes number of Armenian PoWs by 26 – ambassador tells Ukraine public TV

The Armenian Ambassador to Ukraine Vladimir Karapetyan spoke about the Armenian prisoners of war who...

Adam Schiff Urges US State Department to Support Armenian Sovereignty and Artsakh's Territorial Integrity

Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, called on the U.S. State Department to demonstrate...

Economy

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.71/$1 in...

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.52/$1...

The results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic are satisfactory

This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are...

Greenhouses being built in Khnapat and Khramort communities of Askeran region

Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses...

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...

No decline in economic development of CIS states – Executive Committee Chairman

The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...

Society

Renovation of the multi-apartment building on Azatamartikeri 36 continues

The renovation of the multi-apartment building on Azatamartikeri 36 continues with the financial support of the state budget.

The outdoor lighting network of Martakert being improved

The outdoor lighting network of the town of Martakert of the Republic of Artsakh is provided with energy-saving...

Primate of Artsakh Diocese visits wounded soldiers in Stepanakert central hospital

Today, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan visited the wounded soldiers in the...

Because of unclear mandate and limited number of Russian peacekeepers, relative peace is threatened

Peace is not properly established in Artsakh, and the Azerbaijani side does not fulfill the obligations...

Foreign Minister Mirzoyan, WHO Representative discuss ongoing Armenia healthcare reforms

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with the new World Health Organization (WHO) Representative...

ArSU international student tent camp started in Patara

The 10-day international student tent camp organized by the Artsakh State University has started in the...

The agricultural year in Machkalashen is plentiful

In the Machkalashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region, agricultural work is being carried out...

Military

President Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens called up for military service within the framework of the partial mobilization

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens called up for military service within the framework of the partial mobilization declared on August 3, 2022.

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation at line of contact relatively stable

The situation was relatively stable, despite the "certain remaining tension”, overnight August 9-10...

Artsakh Defense Army: 2 soldiers wounded

On Monday, Artsakh Defense Army contract servicemen Gurgen Danielyan and Artur Arushanyan were wounded...

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire again

The situation at the line of contact overnight August 8-9 and as of 12:00 was relatively stable despite...

Russian peacekeepers accuse Azerbaijan in breaching ceasefire, wounding Armenian serviceman

The Ministry of Defense of Russia has confirmed that the Azerbaijani military breached the ceasefire...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan defense ministry is disseminating disinformation

Azerbaijani authorities are again spreading disinformation falsely accusing the Armenian military in...

On the night of August 5-6 and as of 9AM the operative situation was relatively stable

On the night of August 5-6 and as of 9AM, despite some tension, the operative situation was relatively...

Belarus dismisses reports about explosions at military airbase
No significant ceasefire violations or incidents recorded on line of contact.Artsakh Defense Army
Biden signs protocols on Finland’s and Sweden’s accession to NATO
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh security council secretary Vitaly Balasanyan has presented the situation on the contact line...

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Singer Arthur Khachents
Singer Arthur Khachents' open-air concert took place in Stepanakert
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
Culture

Monuments moved out from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus will have their own place in the Republic. Deputy Minister

State Minister Chairs Session of Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of Artsakh

Armenian-Iranian Cultural Culinary Festival to be held in Syunik province

Classical concert held in Stepanakert

Sport

Team Armenia off to Rome for European Aquatics Championship

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia men’s team takes silver

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

Artsakh athletes will participate in the international championship to be held in Yerevan

Diaspora

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

International

Belarus dismisses reports about explosions at military airbase

No significant ceasefire violations or incidents recorded on line of contact.Artsakh Defense Army

Biden signs protocols on Finland’s and Sweden’s accession to NATO

