US Not to Allow China to Isolate Taiwan: Pelosi

The US will not let China "isolate Taiwan," Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said at a press conference in Washington on Wednesday, TASS reports.

August 11, 2022

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We will not allow China to isolate Taiwan. They had kept Taiwan from participating in the World Health Organization, and other things where Taiwan can make a very valued contribution. And they may keep them (Taiwanese officials - TASS) from going there but they are not keeping us from going to Taiwan," she stated.

Earlier in August, a delegation of members of the US Congress led by Pelosi visited Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan. "Our purpose in going to Taiwan was to say that we have a strong relationship built on the status quo which we support," she noted, pointing out that the US policy with regards to Taiwan has not changed.