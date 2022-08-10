Monuments evacuated from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus will have their own place in the Republic. Deputy Minister

According to the civil defense plan, along with the evacuation of the population of Berdzor, Aghavno, Nerkin Susi communities of Kashatagh, the process of moving monumental art monuments also continues.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Artsakh Republic Lernik Hovhannisyan told "Artsakhpress", detailing that the cultural heritage being moved out includes khachkars (cross-stones) memorials, tombstones, museum exhibits and the library fund.

“The evacuation of monumental art monuments continues in all three communities. More than two dozen monuments have already been moved out," said L. Hovhannisyan, assuring that the entire process will be completed within the scheduled time.

Referring to the chronology of the historical and cultural heritage being evacuated, the deputy minister specifically mentioned the khachkar of the Holy Martyrs Church in Aghavno dating back to the 11-12th centuries. There are a large number of memorials dedicated to national heroes and notable events.

Deputy Minister Hovhannisyan noted that monuments moved out from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus will have their own place in the Republic.