The leader of the Turkish occupation of northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, met with the genocidal dictator of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in Konya, Turkey, reported Greek City Times.

August 10, 2022, 14:46 Greek media: It is time for Greece to finally sanction Aliyev

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the Turkish-Cypriot leader’s written statement, Tatar traveled to Konya to attend the Opening Ceremony of the 5th Islamic Solidarity at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Tatar had a meeting with Aliyev, which lasted about 40 minutes. During the meeting, Tatar informed Aliyev about Cyprus, and said that they follow a harmonious policy with Turkey.

Noting that the meeting took place in a very frank atmosphere, Tatar emphasized that assessments were made on the development of mutual relations between the two countries.

Simply put, the dictator, murderous and corrupt Aliyev, legitimized the pseudo-state.

It is time for Greece to finally sanction this murderer, who has seared Western consciences by handing out at least three billion dollars in bribes to Western politicians and officials, according to News Break, Greek City Times added.