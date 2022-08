Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has confirmed the line-up of his new cabinet, with Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki remaining in his post, a government spokesman said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

August 10, 2022, 10:10 Japan keeps finance minister, foreign minister in new cabinet line-up – Reuters

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Yoshimasa Hayashi would also keep his post as foreign minister, while the defence minister post would go to Yasukazu Hamada.