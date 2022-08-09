The renovation of the multi-apartment building on Azatamartikeri 36 continues with the financial support of the Artsakh state budget.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Martha Danielyan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, told "Artsakhpress”, noting that the roof of the apartment building was damaged.

Rafael Davtyan, the director of "Raf Elite"LLC, which carries out the construction, mentioned that exterior finishing work is currently underway.