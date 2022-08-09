United States emphasizes importance of negotiated settlement of remaining issues related to NK conflict

The United States expresses its deep concern over the reports of intensive fighting around Nagorno-Karabakh, including casualties and the loss of life, the Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Mission to the OSCE Courtney Austrian said in a statement to the Special Permanent Council in Vienna.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 9, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The United States expresses its deep concern over the reports of intensive fighting around Nagorno-Karabakh, including casualties and the loss of life. We are closely following the situation and urge immediate steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation.

As we have said many times at the Permanent Council, the United States emphasizes the importance of a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of all remaining issues related to or resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Last week, Secretary Blinken personally engaged Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Aliyev to urge de-escalation and direct contacts to reduce tensions. The United States is ready to engage bilaterally, with like-minded partners, and through our role as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair to facilitate dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan and help achieve a long-term political settlement to the conflict,” Austrian said.