China’s military announced on Tuesday its navy and air force would continue joint drills in the waters and airspace around Taiwan, following four days of unprecedented live-fire exercises, South China Morning Post reports.

August 9, 2022, 15:50 China declares military drills will continue around Taiwan for “joint blockade” operation

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Without specifying an end date, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theatre Command said the upcoming drills were to prepare for operations of “joint defence” and “joint blockade” of Taiwan.