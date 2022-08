President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has arrived in Turkey on a working visit at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, news.am informs, citing APA.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: In Konya city, Aliyev and his wife were met by Turkish Minister of Youth and Sports Mehmet Kasapoglu, Governor of Konya Vahdettin Ozkan, and several other officials.