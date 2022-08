Two cargo ships loaded with agricultural products have left the Ukrainian Port of Chornomorsk on Tuesday, as news.am informs the Ministry of Defense of Turkey stated.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The MV OCEAN LION, loaded with 64,000 tons of corn, will go to South Korea, and the MV RAHMI YAGCI, loaded with 5,300 tons, head for Istanbul, Turkey. They will transport a total of 70 thousand tons of food.