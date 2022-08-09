The situation at the line of contact overnight August 8-9 and as of 12:00 was relatively stable despite the remaining tension, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

August 9, 2022, 12:15 Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire again

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: "In some sectors, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces have again violated the regime of maintenance of the ceasefire by using firearms of various calibers. Together with the Russian peacekeeping contingent, steps continue to be taken toward further stabilization of the situation," the statement reads.