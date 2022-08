On Monday, Artsakh Defense Army contract servicemen Gurgen Danielyan and Artur Arushanyan were wounded as a result of “not adhering to safety rules and violating gun handling regulations”, reported the Artsakh Defense Army.

August 9, 2022, 12:24 Artsakh Defense Army: 2 soldiers wounded

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The condition of the wounded is assessed as severe. An investigation is being conducted to find out the details of the incident," the statement reads.