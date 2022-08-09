United States Congresswoman Linda Sanchez condemns Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh

United States Congresswoman Linda Sanchez condemned Azerbaijan’s unprovoked attack on Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I am disturbed by reports that Azerbaijan has violated its ceasefire agreement & launched an unprovoked attack on the people of Artsakh. I strongly condemn Azerbaijan's aggression, & I join the international community in calling for an immediate end to hostilities in the region,” Sanchez said in a statement published on Twitter.