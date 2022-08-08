China’s military drills near Taiwan in line with international law, Foreign Ministry says

The Chinese People's Liberation Army’s drills near Taiwan are in line with national legislation and international law, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Monday.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Taiwan is China’s territory. China’s regular drills in its waters and airspace are an open, fair and professional measure. The relevant Chinese agencies issued notifications on the matter in due course," he pointed out. "It is in line with national legislation and international law, as well as with existing practices," Wang Wenbin added.

The diplomat did not give a direct answer when asked if the drills were over and whether there would be a notification on their duration.

On Thursday, the Chinese armed forces launched large-scale military drills involving live firing in six areas around Taiwan. The drills were initially expected to end at noon on Sunday but since then, China’s Eastern Theater Command has twice announced a continuation of the exercises, which began the next day after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.