China calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to “avoid escalating situation”

The People’s Republic of China is calling on Armenia and Azerbaijan to avoid escalating the situation in the region, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press briefing, RIA Novosti reported.
The Armenian Ambassador to Ukraine Vladimir Karapetyan spoke about the Armenian prisoners of war who...
Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, called on the U.S. State Department to demonstrate...
A group of Members of the European Parliament have recently sent a question for written answer to the...
The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is underway...
Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan contacted her international colleagues, as well...
United States Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter expressed deep concern over the escalation in...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.71/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 1.02 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.52/$1...
This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are...
Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...
The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...
In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...
The outdoor lighting network of the town of Martakert of the Republic of Artsakh is provided with energy-saving LED light fixtures, of which about 50 have already been installed in a number of streets of the regional center.
Today, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan visited the wounded soldiers in the...
Peace is not properly established in Artsakh, and the Azerbaijani side does not fulfill the obligations...
Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with the new World Health Organization (WHO) Representative...
The 10-day international student tent camp organized by the Artsakh State University has started in the...
In the Machkalashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region, agricultural work is being carried out...
Even though the fly-bys occur at a relatively safe distance from Earth, two unusually massive asteroids...
The Ministry of Defense of Russia has confirmed that the Azerbaijani military breached the ceasefire in the Sotk section of Gegharkunik Province, which led to an Armenian serviceman being wounded.
Azerbaijani authorities are again spreading disinformation falsely accusing the Armenian military in...
On the night of August 5-6 and as of 9AM, despite some tension, the operative situation was relatively...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening...
Overnight August 4-5 and as of 09:00 in the morning the tactical situation in the line of contact was...
Although there are currently no active combat operations along the Line of Contact of Nagorno Karabakh,...
The tactical situation at the line of contact in Artsakh overnight August 3-4 and as of 09:00 was “relatively...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Artsakh security council secretary Vitaly Balasanyan has presented the situation on the contact line...
