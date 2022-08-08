The outdoor lighting network of Martakert being improved

The outdoor lighting network of the town of Martakert of the Republic of Artsakh is provided with energy-saving LED light fixtures, of which about 50 have already been installed in a number of streets of the regional center.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mayor Misha Gyurjyan informed "Artsakhpress".

Energy-saving lighting fixtures were acquired by the municipality, and the installation works were carried out by the "Jraberdshin" CJSC.