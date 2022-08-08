Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

The outdoor lighting network of Martakert being improved

The outdoor lighting network of the town of Martakert of the Republic of Artsakh is provided with energy-saving LED light fixtures, of which about 50 have already been installed in a number of streets of the regional center.

The outdoor lighting network of Martakert being improved

The outdoor lighting network of Martakert being improved

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mayor Misha Gyurjyan informed "Artsakhpress".

Нет описания.Energy-saving lighting fixtures were acquired  by the municipality, and the installation works were carried out by the "Jraberdshin" CJSC.


     

Politics

Adam Schiff Urges US State Department to Support Armenian Sovereignty and Artsakh's Territorial Integrity

Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, called on the U.S. State Department to demonstrate its support for Armenian sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Artsakh.

All news from section

EU deeply concerned by recent incidents: Josep Borrell responds to MEPs over Azeri aggression in Nagorno Karabakh

A group of Members of the European Parliament have recently sent a question for written answer to the...

Putin-Erdogan meeting underway, Nagorno Karabakh conflict to be discussed

The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is underway...

Azerbaijani MP admits Baku’s official state policy of ethnic cleansing against Nagorno Karabakh population

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan contacted her international colleagues, as well...

“We urge immediate steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation” – US Ambassador to OSCE on Nagorno Karabakh

United States Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter expressed deep concern over the escalation in...

Lavrov: Moscow did not see Yerevan's proposals on Russian peacekeeping operation in Karabakh

Moscow did not see Yerevan's proposals for the Russian peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, said...

Macron closely follows development of situation in South Caucasus

President of France Emmanuel Macron is closely following the developments in the South Caucasus, the...

Economy

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.71/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 1.02 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

All news from section

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.52/$1...

The results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic are satisfactory

This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are...

Greenhouses being built in Khnapat and Khramort communities of Askeran region

Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses...

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...

No decline in economic development of CIS states – Executive Committee Chairman

The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...

Construction of a new settlement in the administrative territory of the Astghashen underway

In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...

Society

The outdoor lighting network of Martakert being improved

The outdoor lighting network of the town of Martakert of the Republic of Artsakh is provided with energy-saving LED light fixtures, of which about 50 have already been installed in a number of streets of the regional center.

All news from section

Primate of Artsakh Diocese visits wounded soldiers in Stepanakert central hospital

Today, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan visited the wounded soldiers in the...

Because of unclear mandate and limited number of Russian peacekeepers, relative peace is threatened

Peace is not properly established in Artsakh, and the Azerbaijani side does not fulfill the obligations...

Foreign Minister Mirzoyan, WHO Representative discuss ongoing Armenia healthcare reforms

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with the new World Health Organization (WHO) Representative...

ArSU international student tent camp started in Patara

The 10-day international student tent camp organized by the Artsakh State University has started in the...

The agricultural year in Machkalashen is plentiful

In the Machkalashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region, agricultural work is being carried out...

Two massive asteroids hurtling towards Earth, NASA says

Even though the fly-bys occur at a relatively safe distance from Earth, two unusually massive asteroids...

Military

Russian peacekeepers accuse Azerbaijan in breaching ceasefire, wounding Armenian serviceman

The Ministry of Defense of Russia has confirmed that the Azerbaijani military breached the ceasefire in the Sotk section of Gegharkunik Province, which led to an Armenian serviceman being wounded.

All news from section

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan defense ministry is disseminating disinformation

Azerbaijani authorities are again spreading disinformation falsely accusing the Armenian military in...

On the night of August 5-6 and as of 9AM the operative situation was relatively stable

On the night of August 5-6 and as of 9AM, despite some tension, the operative situation was relatively...

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening...

As of 09:00 in the morning the tactical situation in the line of contact relatively stable

Overnight August 4-5 and as of 09:00 in the morning the tactical situation in the line of contact was...

Situation along NK Line of Contact remains extremely tense – Armenian PM

Although there are currently no active combat operations along the Line of Contact of Nagorno Karabakh,...

Azerbaijan violated ceasefire again overnight. Artsakh Defense Ministry

The tactical situation at the line of contact in Artsakh overnight August 3-4 and as of 09:00 was “relatively...

The outdoor lighting network of Martakert being improved
Russian peacekeepers accuse Azerbaijan in breaching ceasefire, wounding Armenian serviceman
Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan defense ministry is disseminating disinformation
Artsakh MOD: Azerbaijan again violated ceasefire in some directions
There will be ‘no UN, able to respond’ if nuclear conflict breaks out — secretary-general
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh security council secretary Vitaly Balasanyan has presented the situation on the contact line...

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

All news from section

Photos

Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Singer Arthur Khachents
Singer Arthur Khachents' open-air concert took place in Stepanakert
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

State Minister Chairs Session of Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of Artsakh

All news from section

Armenian-Iranian Cultural Culinary Festival to be held in Syunik province

Classical concert held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis completely destroyed Shushi's Armenian church, Artsakh warns

Sport

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

All news from section

Artsakh athletes will participate in the international championship to be held in Yerevan

Artsakh athletes will participate in the international championship to be held in Yerevan

Spain withdraws 2030 Winter Olympics bid

Diaspora

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

All news from section

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

International

There will be ‘no UN, able to respond’ if nuclear conflict breaks out — secretary-general

All news from section

UAE reaffirms its support for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity

Azerbaijani Embassy attacked by Mahdi Servants Union Shia group in London

Pelosi assures US supports status quo in Taiwan situation

Most Read

month

week

day

Search