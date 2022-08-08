Azerbaijani authorities are again spreading disinformation falsely accusing the Armenian military in opening gunfire.
Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan defense ministry is disseminating disinformation
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry continues spreading disinformation falsely accusing the Armenian Armed Forces in shelling Azerbaijani positions in several directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the last few days. The situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces,” the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement.