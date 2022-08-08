Artsakh MOD: Azerbaijan again violated ceasefire in some directions

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, according to which the units of the Artsakh Defense Army have violated the ceasefire, does not correspond to reality, the press service of Artsakh MOD reports.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: “No significant incidents took place overnight August 7-8 and as of 09:00. Despite the relative stability the tension remains. In some directions, the Azerbaijani military again violated the ceasefire by firing various-caliber small arms. Work continues to be done together with the Russian peacekeeping contingent in direction of further stabilizing the situation,” it added.