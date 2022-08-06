On the night of August 5-6 and as of 9AM, despite some tension, the operative situation was relatively stable, Press Service of the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense reports.

August 6, 2022, 10:52 On the night of August 5-6 and as of 9AM the operative situation was relatively stable

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: In some parts of the line of contact the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the cease-fire regime by using firearms of different calibers. The Armenian side had no losses.

With the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, the work in the direction of preventing further escalation of tension and stabilizing the situation is ongoing.