United States Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter expressed deep concern over the escalation in Nagorno Karabakh and urged immediate steps to reduce tensions.

August 5, 2022, 14:59 “We urge immediate steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation” – US Ambassador to OSCE on Nagorno Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I am deeply concerned for the security of those living in and around Nagorno-Karabakh due to the reports of renewed fighting in the area. We do not want a return to widespread hostilities as we saw in 2020 and urge immediate steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation,” Ambassador Carpenter tweeted.