UAE reaffirms its support for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity

The UAE reaffirmed its support for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and the importance of upholding the One China principle, while calling for compliance with relevant UN resolutions, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed concern about the impact of any provocative visits on stability and international peace. The ministry called for prioritizing diplomatic dialogue in order to ensure regional and international stability.

The scandalous visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan caused a sharp escalation of the situation.