UAE reaffirms its support for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity

The UAE reaffirmed its support for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and the importance of upholding the One China principle, while calling for compliance with relevant UN resolutions, news.am informs.
United States Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter expressed deep concern over the escalation in Nagorno Karabakh and urged immediate steps to reduce tensions.
Moscow did not see Yerevan's proposals for the Russian peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, said...
President of France Emmanuel Macron is closely following the developments in the South Caucasus, the...
NATO calls for immediately ceasing the hostilities between the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces and returning...
The Kremlin doesn’t rule out that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip...
President of Russia Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakh with members of the Security...
Russia is concerned over the escalation in Nagorno Karabakh, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.71/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 1.02 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.52/$1...
This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are...
Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...
The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...
In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...
Today, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan visited the wounded soldiers in the central hospital of Stepanakert.
Peace is not properly established in Artsakh, and the Azerbaijani side does not fulfill the obligations...
Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with the new World Health Organization (WHO) Representative...
The 10-day international student tent camp organized by the Artsakh State University has started in the...
In the Machkalashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region, agricultural work is being carried out...
Even though the fly-bys occur at a relatively safe distance from Earth, two unusually massive asteroids...
The "Tufenkyan" charitable foundation has rebuilt the house of Lyudmila Tsaturyan, an outstanding teacher...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire at the border.
Overnight August 4-5 and as of 09:00 in the morning the tactical situation in the line of contact was...
Although there are currently no active combat operations along the Line of Contact of Nagorno Karabakh,...
The tactical situation at the line of contact in Artsakh overnight August 3-4 and as of 09:00 was “relatively...
On August 3 the President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree, announcing a...
One Artsakh solider was killed and eight others were injured in a fresh Azerbaijani drone attack in the...
Azerbaijani Armed Forces grossly violated the ceasefire.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Artsakh security council secretary Vitaly Balasanyan has presented the situation on the contact line...
