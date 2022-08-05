The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire at the border.

August 5, 2022, 11:22 Armenian military denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Azerbaijani defense department continues to spread disinformation, claiming that the units of the Armenian Armed Forces allegedly fired on Azerbaijani positions in several directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the previous few days," the Armenian Defense Ministry said, stating that the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.