As of 09:00 in the morning the tactical situation in the line of contact relatively stable

August 5, 2022, 09:30

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Overnight August 4-5 and as of 09:00 in the morning the tactical situation in the line of contact was relatively stable. Overall, the tension remains. In some directions, the Azerbaijani detachments violated the ceasefire by using small arms,” the Artsakh Ministry of Defense said and added that the Artsakh military did not suffer losses.