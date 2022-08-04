NATO calls on Azerbaijani and Armenian sides to return to negotiating table

Artsakhpress

NATO calls for immediately ceasing the hostilities between the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces and returning to the negotiation table.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “NATO calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces. We deeply regret the loss of life and urge both sides to de-escalate and return to the negotiating table”, Javier Colomina, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, said on Twitter, adding: “NATO supports the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan”.


     

Putin and Erdogan could discuss Nagorno Karabakh escalation at upcoming meeting, says Kremlin

The Kremlin doesn’t rule out that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip...

Putin discusses Nagorno-Karabakh escalation with Security Council members

President of Russia Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakh with members of the Security...

Russia calls for restraint in Nagorno Karabakh

Russia is concerned over the escalation in Nagorno Karabakh, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told...

Artsakh parliamentary factions call on all int’l organizations to take practical steps to prevent new crimes

Azerbaijan’s another encroachments are a gross violation of the ceasefire achieved in November 2020,...

Highly necessary to clarify details of peacekeeping operation in Nagorno Karabakh – PM Pashinyan

The developments taking place in Nagorno Karabakh these days and the events that have taken place before...

Armenia expects Russian peacekeepers to thwart any attempt of breaching line of contact in Nagorno Karabakh – Pashinyan

Armenia expects that any attempt to breach the line of contact in Nagorno Karabakh will be thwarted by...

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.71/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 1.02 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 407.52/$1...

The results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic are satisfactory

This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are...

Greenhouses being built in Khnapat and Khramort communities of Askeran region

Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses...

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...

No decline in economic development of CIS states – Executive Committee Chairman

The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...

Construction of a new settlement in the administrative territory of the Astghashen underway

In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...

Primate of Artsakh Diocese visits wounded soldiers in Stepanakert central hospital

Today, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan visited the wounded soldiers in the central hospital of Stepanakert.

Because of unclear mandate and limited number of Russian peacekeepers, relative peace is threatened

Peace is not properly established in Artsakh, and the Azerbaijani side does not fulfill the obligations...

Foreign Minister Mirzoyan, WHO Representative discuss ongoing Armenia healthcare reforms

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with the new World Health Organization (WHO) Representative...

ArSU international student tent camp started in Patara

The 10-day international student tent camp organized by the Artsakh State University has started in the...

The agricultural year in Machkalashen is plentiful

In the Machkalashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region, agricultural work is being carried out...

Two massive asteroids hurtling towards Earth, NASA says

Even though the fly-bys occur at a relatively safe distance from Earth, two unusually massive asteroids...

The "Tufenkian" Foundation rebuilt a house in Machkalashen

The "Tufenkyan" charitable foundation has rebuilt the house of Lyudmila Tsaturyan, an outstanding teacher...

Situation along NK Line of Contact remains extremely tense – Armenian PM

Although there are currently no active combat operations along the Line of Contact of Nagorno Karabakh, the situation remains extremely tense according to the assessment of the NK authorities, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.

Azerbaijan violated ceasefire again overnight. Artsakh Defense Ministry

The tactical situation at the line of contact in Artsakh overnight August 3-4 and as of 09:00 was “relatively...

The President of Artsakh announces partial military mobilization

On August 3 the President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree, announcing a...

One Artsakh soldier killed, eight wounded in Azerbaijani drone attack

One Artsakh solider was killed and eight others were injured in a fresh Azerbaijani drone attack in the...

Azerbaijan grossly violated the ceasefire. 7 Artsakh soldiers wounded

Azerbaijani Armed Forces grossly violated the ceasefire.

The tension in some sections of the line of contact remains. Artsakh Defense Ministry

In the night of August 2-3 the operative tactical situation was not subjected to changes.

President Harutyunyan chaired an expanded sitting of the Security Council

On August 2, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an expanded sitting of the...

Putin and Erdogan could discuss Nagorno Karabakh escalation at upcoming meeting, says Kremlin
Putin discusses Nagorno-Karabakh escalation with Security Council members
Russia calls for restraint in Nagorno Karabakh
Primate of Artsakh Diocese visits wounded soldiers in Stepanakert central hospital
Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh security council secretary Vitaly Balasanyan has presented the situation on the contact line...

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Singer Arthur Khachents
Singer Arthur Khachents' open-air concert took place in Stepanakert
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
State Minister Chairs Session of Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of Artsakh

Armenian-Iranian Cultural Culinary Festival to be held in Syunik province

Classical concert held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis completely destroyed Shushi's Armenian church, Artsakh warns

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

Artsakh athletes will participate in the international championship to be held in Yerevan

Artsakh athletes will participate in the international championship to be held in Yerevan

Spain withdraws 2030 Winter Olympics bid

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

Pelosi assures US supports status quo in Taiwan situation

Pelosi’s Taiwan visit to have serious consequences, says Chinese diplomat

Turkey threatens Greece with pre-emptive action over militarization of islands

Pope Francis to visit Kazakhstan in September

